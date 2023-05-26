Thailand's Ou Olankitkunchai wins Babe Zaharias Open

Olankitkunchai picks up first professional win at Babe Zaharias Open

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Emergency Hospital Babe Zaharias open wrapped up Friday afternoon at the Beaumont Country Club.

Ou Olankitkunchai out of Thailand ran away with the title, finishing with a four round total of 21 under par. That was six strokes better than Canada's Mary Parsons.

It's the first professional win for the University of Maryland alum.

Olankitkunchai took a commanding lead after firing a 65 in the opening round followed by a 64 in the second round.

Today Olankitkunchai shot a two under 70 to clinch the $15,000 purse for first place.

"It's an incredible experience. It's also the first win as a professional. So I'm really happy about it. I just think this week that I get to experience shooting really low scores and I think it kind of breaks a lot of barriers inside me. So hopefully it will be easier for me to do it again next time."