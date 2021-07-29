Texas Longhorn Kaitlyn Papp takes over lead at Babe Zaharias Open

Final round of WAPT gets underway at 7:30 am

BEAUMONT, Texas — Moving day at the Babe Zaharias Open is over and there is a new leader heading into the final round. Several players were able to take advantage of the favorable conditions round three had to offer and two Texas Longhorns were able to move themselves up the leaderboard.

Kaitlyn Papp (Austin, TX) was able to put together the best round of the week so far with a seven-under 65. The seven-under round included 8 birdies and only one bogey on the day. Papp opened her round with a 31 (-5) and never looked back. The only error on the day was one the 14th hole which resulted in her lone bogey but Papp was able to bounce back with a birdie on 16. Papp was in contention last week in Natchez and fell short. Papp is looking for her first professional win and will hold a three-shot lead.

Sofia Garcia (Paraguay) was the leader heading into round three and really only had one bad hole on the day. Garcia put together four birdies in her last 12 holes after playing the first 6 holes in two-over par. The round was a battle to start but the resilience of Garcia was evident throughout the round, only proving why she has not finished outside the top-10 this year.