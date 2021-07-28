Sofia Garcia of Paraguay leads Babe Zaharias Open after two rounds

Sofia Garcia holds one stroke lead at Babe Zaharias Open

BEAUMONT, Texas — The second round of the Babe Zaharias Open is wrapped up and the top of the leaderboard got a shake up. Several players were able to take advantage of the favorable conditions round two had to offer. Familiar faces battled their way back to the top of the leaderboard as well.

Sofia Garcia (Paraguay) put on a show at Beaumont Country Club in round two. Garcia posted the best round of the week with a six-under (66) that vaulted her into solo first. Garcia has played well all year on the WAPT. She has not finished outside the top-10 in any event she has played this year and has only finished outside the top-5 once. Garcia will look to carry her experience at the top of leaderboards into round three as she looks to secure her first professional win with 36 holes to play.

Gabby Then (California) is currently third on the points list for the Race to Stage II. A four-under (68) moved Then into a tie for second in round two. The good play from Then could help her lock up a top-5 spot for the year. Then played composed golf on her first nine, only shooting even par. Her second nine is when she came alive and had four birdies and zero bogeys. Then only sits one-shot back of the lead and will look to make a push for the top spot on moving day.