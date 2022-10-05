Diocese of Beaumont Sports League wraps up golf season

All Saints' Harrison Hayes wins final middle school tournament of the season

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some future high school golf stars were busy out at the Beaumont Country Club Monday afternoon.

The middle school athletes were wrapping up the Diocese of Beaumont Sports League golf season.

Harrison Hayes out of All Saints was this winner, finishing his nine holes with a score 40. St. Anne's Reece Williams was just two strokes back, while St. Anne's Christian Matthews rounded out the top three with a 44.