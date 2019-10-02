HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
MONDAY
5A BI-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves vs Galveston Ball
Channelview High School, 6:00 pm
Winner vs Madison or Shadow Creek
4A BI-DISTRICT
(10) Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave
East Chambers High School, 6:30 pm
Winner vs Yates or Bay City
Jasper vs Mexia
Crockett High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs (7) Midlothian Heritage or China Spring
(3) Hardin-Jefferson vs Splendora
Porter High School, 7:30 pm
Winner vs (23) North Forest or La Marque
Bridge City vs Livingston
Kountze High School, 8:00 pm
Winner vs Brazosport or Wheatley
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Tarkington
East Chambers High School, 8:00 pm
Winner vs Sweeny or Kashmere
3A BI-DISTRICT
East Chambers vs Diboll
Kountze High School, 6:00 pm
Winner vs Boling or Onalaska
(4) Woodville vs Hardin
Lumberton High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs Hitchcock or New Waverly
2A BI-DISTRICT
Deweyville vs Broaddus
Warren High School, 5:15 pm
Winner vs (16) Douglass or Tenaha
Evadale vs West Sabine
Kirbyville High School, 6:00 pm
Winner vs (11) Timpson or Alto
(22) Hull-Daisetta vs Zavalla
Warren High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs Cushing or Shelbyville
1A BI-DISTRICT
High Island vs Prairie Lea
Lake Creek High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs (15) McMullen County
TUESDAY
6A BI-DISTRICT
(14) Beaumont United vs Humble
Lee College, 6:30 pm
Winner vs Clear Lake or Pearland
5A BI-DISTRICT
Port Arthur Memorial vs Friendswood
La Porte High School, 6:00 pm
Winner vs (4) Manvel or Northside
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Pollok Central
Livingston High School, 6:00 pm
Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or East Bernard
Orangefield vs Hemphill
Jasper High School, 7:00 pm
Winner vs Coldspring or Palacios
2A BI-DISTRICT
West Hardin vs Big Sandy
Livingston High School, 8:00 pm
Winner vs Woden or Mt. Enterprise
1A BI-DISTRICT
Chester vs (23) Fayetteville
Tomball High School, 6:30 pm
Winner vs (21) Rocksprings