HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

MONDAY

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs Galveston Ball

Channelview High School, 6:00 pm

Winner vs Madison or Shadow Creek

4A BI-DISTRICT

(10) Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave

East Chambers High School, 6:30 pm

Winner vs Yates or Bay City

Jasper vs Mexia

Crockett High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs (7) Midlothian Heritage or China Spring

(3) Hardin-Jefferson vs Splendora

Porter High School, 7:30 pm

Winner vs (23) North Forest or La Marque

Bridge City vs Livingston

Kountze High School, 8:00 pm

Winner vs Brazosport or Wheatley

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Tarkington

East Chambers High School, 8:00 pm

Winner vs Sweeny or Kashmere

3A BI-DISTRICT

East Chambers vs Diboll

Kountze High School, 6:00 pm

Winner vs Boling or Onalaska

(4) Woodville vs Hardin

Lumberton High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs Hitchcock or New Waverly

2A BI-DISTRICT

Deweyville vs Broaddus

Warren High School, 5:15 pm

Winner vs (16) Douglass or Tenaha

Evadale vs West Sabine

Kirbyville High School, 6:00 pm

Winner vs (11) Timpson or Alto

(22) Hull-Daisetta vs Zavalla

Warren High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs Cushing or Shelbyville

1A BI-DISTRICT

High Island vs Prairie Lea

Lake Creek High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs (15) McMullen County

TUESDAY

6A BI-DISTRICT

(14) Beaumont United vs Humble

Lee College, 6:30 pm

Winner vs Clear Lake or Pearland

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Arthur Memorial vs Friendswood

La Porte High School, 6:00 pm

Winner vs (4) Manvel or Northside

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Pollok Central

Livingston High School, 6:00 pm

Winner vs Anderson-Shiro or East Bernard

Orangefield vs Hemphill

Jasper High School, 7:00 pm

Winner vs Coldspring or Palacios

2A BI-DISTRICT

West Hardin vs Big Sandy

Livingston High School, 8:00 pm

Winner vs Woden or Mt. Enterprise

1A BI-DISTRICT

Chester vs (23) Fayetteville

Tomball High School, 6:30 pm

Winner vs (21) Rocksprings