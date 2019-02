HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

6A AREA ROUND

(14) Beaumont United vs Pearland

7:00 pm, Lee College

Winner vs (18) Atascocita or Clear Falls

2A AREA ROUND

(21) Hull-Daisetta vs Shelbyville

6:00 pm, Jasper High School

Winner vs Big Sandy or Woden

FRIDAY

4A AREA ROUND

(11) Silsbee vs Yates

6:00 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs Sweeny or Tarkington

(3) Hardin-Jefferson vs North Forest

7:30 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs Livingston or Wheatley



Jasper vs (7) Midlothian Heritage

6:30 pm, Sam Houston State University

Winner vs Lorena or Rusk

3A AREA ROUND

(4) Woodville vs Hitchcock

6:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School

Winner vs Orangefield or Coldspring

Buna vs (11) Anderson-Shiro

6:30 pm, New Caney High School

Winner vs Boling or Diboll

Orangefield vs Coldspring

7:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs (4) Woodville or Hitchcock

2A AREA ROUND

Evadale vs (11) Timpson

6:30 pm, West Sabine High School

Winner vs Tenaha or Broaddus

1A AREA ROUND

Spurger vs Nueces Canyon

6:00 pm, Schulenberg High School

Winner vs (21) Rocksprings or (23) Fayetteville