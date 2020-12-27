Former PN-G head coach Doug Ethridge dies at 89

In his 25-year coaching career that included stops at Dalhart, Monahans, Hobbs, New Mexico, Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson, Port Neches-Groves and Round Rock, Ethridge compiled an overall record of 200-83-12, made 11 playoff appearances and won two state championships.

Coach Ethridge set the standard that we work hard every day to uphold. He will truly be missed. Once an Indian, always an Indian. #HallofFamer @NDN_PRESS https://t.co/tjj1RNxHq9

Ethridge led the Indians from 1973-1983, compiling an 88-32-2 record. Between 1974-77, the Indians won four straight district championships, reached the state semifinals four consecutive times, played in the state championship game twice and won the 4A state championship in 1975.The '75 state champion team was also ranked the third best high school team in the nation. PN-G also won 25 games in a row during that era, the fourth longest in state history at the time.