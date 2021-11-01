Former Ozen and Lamar standout Rodney Randle Jr. signs with CFL team

Randle hopes his move to the CFL helps propel him back to the NFL

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's no tougher day in the NFL than cut day. For some, it marks the end of their career. For many, there will be stress and uncertainty. But for former Ozen and Lamar defensive back Rodney Randle Jr., who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers just before the start of the 2019 season, his journey back to the NFL has just begun.

"I'm just thankful for what I was able to learn," said Randle. "I played around some great players and those guys are on that level because they stay ahead of the game. I wish I was in the NFL right now but god's timing is always perfect."

Shortly after being released by the Chargers, Randle would go on to workout for the Texans. But when things didn't workout in Houston, Randle wasn't sure what his next move was.

Fast forward to the fall of 2020 and after a brief stint in the Spring League, Randle received an unexpected phone call from his former agent about the CFL and the Montreal Alouettes.

"Montreal had been trying to sign me for like three weeks," Randle said. "They [Montreal] were talking to my old agent and he finally called me about it. I later had a conversation with Montreal. My current agent had a conversation with them. We worked out a nice deal and we ended up signing two days later."

Randle will now join a list of Southeast, Texas natives such as Don Narcisse Taylor Reed, Willie Jefferson III, Reggie Begelton among others who have either played or continue to play in the CFL.

And though it's not the NFL, Randle is excited for the opportunity. Especially after seeing the success his friend and former Lamar teammate Reggie Begelton had in the CFL and his journey to the Green Bay Packers.