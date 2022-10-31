'We're building a program by developing players': Lamar football finds balance in week 8

For the first time since 2016, the Cardinals beat Nicholls and Morgan says his team is starting to see consistency in its game.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Before Saturday, the last game Lamar won was against Northern Colorado in Sept. 2021, but in Provost Umphrey Stadium the Cardinals found their first win of the season against Nicholls beating the Colonels 24-17.

For weeks head coach Blane Morgan has said his team needed to find consistency in their game, and against Nicholls, the Cardinals may have done that.

Freshman Quarterback Mike Chandler played a full game, the Cardinals had 283 yards rushing, and the defense scored of a pick six.

Coach Morgan said the team found their courage when their 0-7 record at the time gave them little confidence.

He added his young roster is starting to show progress hoping to get fans to trust the future of the program.

"Sometimes when you're developing, like we're building a program by developing players, and we're probably the youngest roster in the country right now, like sometimes that takes a long time and people don't realize," said Coach Morgan. "Developing players is the way to do it."

"Transfers and all the baggage you get with that, that's the fast way," said Morgan. "That's the quick fix. You can go win some games and feel better but you're gonna ride that roller coaster. If you develop players and you grow a program, now you've got a chance to a year, two years, three years, like continue to get better and have a chance to go do some things that haven't been done here in a while."