PNGYFA to host registration and crawfish fundraiser May 22

Port Neches-Groves Youth Football Association is raising money to help complete new fields

GROVES, Texas — The Port Neches-Groves Youth Football Association is raising money for their new fields being built off Hogaboom Road in Groves.

On May 22nd the organization is holding their first registration of the year with Ancelet's cooking up crawfish and all the fixings.

Tickets are just twenty bucks with all the proceeds going towards materials needed to complete the field project.

PNGYFA wants to emphasize that you don't have to sign up a child to take part, all of the public is welcome to help out with this great cause.

PNGYFA President Josh Cook is looking forward to seeing the new fields being completed.