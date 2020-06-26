The Atlanta-based men's college competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

ATLANTA — Morehouse College announced Friday that they have canceled all fall collegiate sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from college president Dr. David Thomas, the decision will affect the school's cross country and football teams. The Atlanta-based men's college competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

"I want all of our scholar-athletes, parents, and alumni to know that the College will honor all athletic scholarship awards," Thomas said in a statement.

The decision was a difficult one, Thomas said, but was made with the health and well-being of students and the community in mind.

"Our Maroon Tiger teams travel to other NCAA institutions and cannot compete without breaking from social distancing guidelines still maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sporting events also invite individuals to our campus who will not be subject to the testing and monitoring that we plan to implement for our students, faculty, and staff," Thomas said.

The decision does not affect winter or spring sports. Those decisions will be made at a later date, he said.

"I am extremely optimistic about the College's future. We will rise out of COVID-19 moment stronger and more focused on delivering our mission. So much of what the country has experienced these last few months makes clear that the world needs Morehouse," Thomas said.

According to Thomas, Morehouse hopes to maintain a safe campus environment in order to reopen for students to return for study in late August.

