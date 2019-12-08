BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University will be selling beer at football games, in time for the 2019 football season.

LU Director of Athletics Marco Born said the university approved the sale of beer for the general public Monday, August 12. Beer will also be sold at basketball and baseball games.

"We will never stop looking for ways to enhance the amenities at Provost Umphrey Stadium," Born said in a statement on the Lamar Cardinal's website.

The idea to start beer sales had been discussed for some time, Born said. Fans will have to be 21 or older to purchase beer, regardless of where they sit in the stadium.

All four entrances to the stadium will have ID stations where fans can get a wristband to buy beer. Beer will not be served without the wristband, Lamar Cardinals said. The limit will be two beers per person for each wait in line, and sales will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter of each game.

"A lot of time, effort and thought went into this decision from numerous departments on campus," Born said. "This is something that we believe will add to our game day atmosphere."

Beer will be available for the season opener game 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29 when Lamar Cardinals are scheduled to play against Bethel University.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.



