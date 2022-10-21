Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game

The Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to perform at the game.

VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game.

Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.

Walker was named parade marshal for the 2022 Vidor High School Homecoming parade. He, unfortunately, could not make it due to troubles with his bus.

The country music star did not let those troubles stop him from performing at Vidor High School's Friday night Homecoming game. He sang the national anthem at the Pirate Stadium.

“This is one of the highlights of my entire life, career too,” Walker said. “I graduated from here and getting to come back, this is my first time on this field since I graduated from high school which has been a minute, so it was awesome.”

Walker shared the spotlight with his son and daughter. After his performance, Walker made his way to the press box to enjoy the rest of the game.

In 1992, Walker got his big break when he was discovered by James Stroud, who was the record producer and president of Warner Music Group. Walker signed with Giant Records.

