Broncos safety PJ Locke is offering free football camp this weekend in Beaumont

Former Central and University of Texas standout PJ Locke is bringing a free camp to Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is blessed with not only great athletes, but also great people that remember where they come from..

Another local is back in town to give back to the community that he was raised in.

Denver Broncos safety PJ Locke is hosting a free camp this Sunday for third through twelfth graders at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium.

The three hour camp gets started at noon, but check-in and late registration will actually get started at eleven.

The former Beaumont Central and University of Texas standout is looking forward to bringing NFL players and some of the top trainers in the area together this weekend.

"This will be the first annual camp of my Team Lockdown foundation and of course what other place can I do it but Beaumont? A place where I grew up. I just wish I had people like this, NFL wise when I was in high school to do camps like this. Cause I would have definitely attended, especially if it was free. My parents always told me when I get to the top never pull the ladder up. So I just wanted to give back as much as possible, try to make this a yearly things.

And while Locke isn't releasing what NFL players will show, he did give a hint.

"You're getting hands on skill work from real NFL guys. You know people that done done it. One of the best safeties in the league is going to be there. You know I'm not going to say who it is, but one of the best safeties in the league is going to be there. So you're getting hands on stuff from him. So that's the biggest thing. I'm not going to preach and say come out here you work hard and you go home, or go home. It's not going to be like that. It's more so come have fun and like I said you got NFL experience out there. Come have fun and just catch a vibe really, that's the best way I can put it."