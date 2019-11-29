BEAUMONT, Texas — Last week was not kind to the 409, with six teams being eliminated in the Area Round of the playoffs. The bizarre night left just three teams left on the long road to State in Arlington.

In Class 4A both West Orange-Stark and Silsbee remain on a collision course for the State Quarterfinals, while two-time defending State Champion Newton is rolling once again.

Weekend anchor Mike Canizales gained another game on Sports Director Ashly Elam to cut the lead down to four games entering the Regional round of the playoffs.

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 192-34 (.850)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: 193-41 (.825)

Ashly Elam: 200-44 (.820)

Mike Canizales: 196-48 (.803)

(Editor's Note: Cal Preps and Dave Campbell's have not picked the same number of games.)

Regional Playoffs

4A-Division II

West Orange-Stark vs Bellville

Elam: West Orange-Stark

Canizales: West Orange-Stark

Cal Preps: West Orange-Stark 31-14

DCTF:West Orange-Stark by 9

4A-Division II

Silsbee vs Giddings

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 31-28

DCTF:Silsbee by 10

3A-Division II

Newton vs Daingerfield

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 40-27

DCTF: Newton by 19