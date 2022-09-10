East Texas high school football player suffers severe head injury during homecoming game

According to First Baptist Church Troup, Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High School was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo.

TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during a Friday night homecoming game.

"We believe in the power of prayer," FBCT said. "We are claiming Cooper's full recovery and believing that our God, the Greatest Physician, will heal Cooper and be fully glorified through this."

Reid is also the treasurer for Troup Ag and a member of the school's bass fishing team.

Troup ISD says their homecoming dance originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. A prayer vigil will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Troup's football stadium.

FBCT says youth and anyone else wanting to lift up the Reid family in prayer can also meet at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning in their sanctuary.