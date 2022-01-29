Final 4 minutes of game ends Lamar Lady Cardinals' three-game winning streak

While the Cardinals were able to keep the game close for three-and-a-half quarters, the final four minutes would see ACU run off with a win.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University continued their quest to Abilene to meet with the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

While the Cardinals were able to keep the game close for three-and-a-half quarters, the final four minutes would see ACU run off with a 66-54 win. This ends LU's three-game winning streak.

Sabria Dean posted 18 points to lead Lamar Univeristy while she and Anyssia Gibbs recorded a team-high six rebounds. Angel Hastings scored 10 points off the bench while Portia Adams tallied seven points.

Lamar University finished with 39.3 percent from the field.

The Cards were able to get a 5-2 lead early in the first quarter before the Wildcats went on an 8-0 surge.

Lamar University responded with seven unanswered points. The Cardinals were helped by nine combined points from Adams, five points, and Hastings, four points. But the score was tied at 12 following a first quarter.

Each side traded six points early in the second quarter for an 18-18 tie. ACU then went on a 7-2 run to extend the lead to five, which they would maintain for the rest of the quarter. But with eight points from Dean in the quarter, the Cardinals managed to trim the deficit to three at 31-28 following a 50.0% shooting quarter.

Lamar University equalized the game at 32-all to start the third quarter. But the Wildcats would put themselves up by eight with a run of their own. Hastings would lead a Cardinal run of 11-6 to bring them within 46-43 after three.

The Wildcats tried to keep LU back within two scores until the Cardinals would tie the score at 52 with 6:52 left to go in the game. But once ACU scored, they would not relinquish the lead as a 14-2 run put the game out of reach.

The Cardinals would only convert 25 percent from the field in that quarter.

Lamar University will look to return home on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. as they will take on UT Rio Grande Valley.