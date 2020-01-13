BALTIMORE — A fan collapsed and died at M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police does not have many details on the fan's death since it was ruled an accident. The Baltimore Ravens did confirm the fan's death to the Sun.

“We can confirm there was an incident last night at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck,” a Ravens spokesman said. “Medical personnel arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. We expect to have more information later.”

This story will be updated with more information as it is made public.

The Ravens lost its home playoff game to the Titans 28 to 12, finishing its season at 14-3 overall for the 2019 season. The game was considered an upset.

Jackson -- who will likely be named the Most Valuable Player for the NFL this season -- threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once, accounting for the three turnovers by Baltimore.

The Associated Press and Baltimore Sun also reported that there were 12 people shot in the city on Saturday. Five of those people shot died.

The city recorded 348 homicides last year, its fifth consecutive year with more than 300 murders and the most violent year ever on a per capita basis.

RELATED: Ravens lose home playoff game to Titans 28 to 12

RELATED: Drake curse lives: Sports world reacts to Baltimore Ravens loss and how the rapper's 'curse' played a role

RELATED: Former WWE star, Ravens cheerleader Stacey Keibler post an Instagram pic from her time in Baltimore

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.