BEAUMONT, Texas — The East Chambers Track and Field team enjoyed strong seasons during the 2019-20 school year. However, their spring season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the UIL to cancel all spring activities and state championships.

All is not lost though, as five of their senior athletes have signed on to play at the collegiate level.

Bianca Bagwell will be attending Concordia University, Jacory Perrault and Skylar Pinkard will be heading over to Jacksonville College while Trent Guidry and Willie Ray Smith Award finalist Nolton Shelvin will be attending Coffeyville.

"Coffeyville is one of the top JUCO's in the nation," Shelvin said. "They know what it takes to get to the next level and they treat you like family."

Assistant track coach Jared Mack was happy that his athletes will get the opportunity at the next level.

"I'm very proud of them and proud of their hard work," Mack said. "Their season got cut short and I was just hurt for them but we sat down and talked about it and I made them understand that this is not the end for them and they will have a chance and the chance did come."

