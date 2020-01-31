BEAUMONT, Texas — Silsbee's Dralyn Taylor signed his National Letter of Intent with Prairie View A&M on Thursday afternoon.

"It's a great moment," Taylor said. "I feel like I accomplished a lot. This was really my goal in life. Go Division I to a school that could provide what I want to do."

Taylor finished his high school varsity football career with 3,669 yards rushing and 43 rushing touchdowns.

"We're proud of him," Silsbee head coach Randy Smith said. "He's a really good student and that's a big thing to our program for our kids to see a kid that does such a good job in the classroom."

Taylor plans on majoring in chemical engineering.