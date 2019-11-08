WOODVILLE, Texas — The final day of the Woodville Invitational Tournament opened with competitive matches from the gold and silver brackets. #409Sports was in the Eagle Summit for Lumberton vs Deweyville, LCM vs Liberty, Silsbee vs Livingston and Buna vs Corrigan-Camden.

Final Results

Gold Bracket

Diboll defeated Woodville (25-16, 25-22)

Silver Bracket

Kelly defeated Hamshire-Fannett (25-8, 25-18)

Bronze Bracket

West Brook defeated Beaumont United (25-21, 20-25, 26-24)

Tournament MVP

Zee Uzoh (Kelly)

Gold Bracket Final Standings

1. Diboll

2. Woodville

3. LCM

4. Deweyville

5. Lumberton

6. Liberty

7. Vidor

8. Orangefield