WOODVILLE, Texas — The final day of the Woodville Invitational Tournament opened with competitive matches from the gold and silver brackets. #409Sports was in the Eagle Summit for Lumberton vs Deweyville, LCM vs Liberty, Silsbee vs Livingston and Buna vs Corrigan-Camden.
Final Results
Gold Bracket
Diboll defeated Woodville (25-16, 25-22)
Silver Bracket
Kelly defeated Hamshire-Fannett (25-8, 25-18)
Bronze Bracket
West Brook defeated Beaumont United (25-21, 20-25, 26-24)
Tournament MVP
Zee Uzoh (Kelly)
Gold Bracket Final Standings
1. Diboll
2. Woodville
3. LCM
4. Deweyville
5. Lumberton
6. Liberty
7. Vidor
8. Orangefield