Deweyville's historic season comes to an end against Chilton

TOMBALL, Texas — The Deweyville Pirates historic season came to an end on Saturday night against Chilton after falling to the Pirates 56-12 in the 2A-DII area round of the playoffs.
With the win, Chilton advances to regionals to take on Tenaha next week.
Chilton led early in the first after opening the game with a 50-yard touchdown run by Olegairo Vasquez. Deweyville would respond immediately after Cade Watson punched it in for six to cut the lead to two after the Pirates two-point conversion was no good.
Both teams would continue trading scores early into the second until Chilton pulled away and never looked backed.
Deweyville ends their season with an 8-3 overall record that includes their first outright district title since 1985 and first playoff victory in program history.
