Deweyville's historic season comes to an end against Chilton

The Pirates won their first outright district championship since 1985 and won their first playoff game in program history

TOMBALL, Texas — The Deweyville Pirates historic season came to an end on Saturday night against Chilton after falling to the Pirates 56-12 in the 2A-DII area round of the playoffs.

With the win, Chilton advances to regionals to take on Tenaha next week.

Chilton led early in the first after opening the game with a 50-yard touchdown run by Olegairo Vasquez. Deweyville would respond immediately after Cade Watson punched it in for six to cut the lead to two after the Pirates two-point conversion was no good.

Both teams would continue trading scores early into the second until Chilton pulled away and never looked backed.