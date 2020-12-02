DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Basketball in Deweyville Tuesday night featured some four-legged players.

The annual "Dairyland Donkey Basketball" game took place inside Deweyville High School.

Dozens of fans enjoyed the battle on the court between Newton and Deweyville's Future Farmer of America (FFA) students.

Wearing baseball helmets, teens did their best to not only score a basket but guide the donkeys they were on.

The game raises money for the FFA program at Deweyville.

All of the donkeys wore special shoes so they wouldn't ruin the court.

If the game wasn't enough, every kid in attendance got to ride a donkey at halftime.