The Deweyville Pirates were able to be victorious on Saturday at West Hardin High School by winning their three games to advance to the 7 vs 7 state championships in a month.

Aside from the Pirates, the West Hardin Oilers also competed in their own tournament. While the Oilers did not have quite the success that Deweyville did, they still had quite a showing against their three opponents.

Deweyville was able to defeat West Hardin, Mount Enterprise and Frankston in their pool to cap off their 3-0 record.

This will be the second time in school history that the Pirates will advance to the state championships in College Station. The previous year took place last season, when Deweyville won this same tournament.

