Beaumont ISD's athletic director Ron Jackson told 12 Sports Thursday afternoon that David Green and Tammy Walker-Brown have been hired as the 2018-19 boys and girls basketball coaches at United High School.

Current North Shore HC David Green being honored by the TABC and UIL for reaching 500 wins @RcsSports pic.twitter.com/YW2O9VDJtT — Hoopinsider.net (@hoopinsider) March 8, 2014

Green, a Silsbee native, comes to Beaumont ISD from North Shore where he won a state championship in 2014. Walker-Brown was previously Ozen's girls basketball coach. She's been with the school district for the last 13 years.

© 2018 KBMT