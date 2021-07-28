Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves training camp practice, MRI reveals muscle strain in shoulder

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far. Better to be cautious and smart about it,” said Dak.

DALLAS — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder, an injury revealed by an MRI after Prescott left practice at training camp today.

Prescott took part in individual drills, but left midway through practice after he could be seen flexing his arm, apparently trying to gauge if it was hurt. He underwent an MRI exam in Oxnard, CA and the results revealed the strain in his right shoulder.

The Cowboys star signal caller, who signed a 4-year $160 million dollar in the offseason, is downplaying the severity of the injury.

“I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback,” said Prescott, “we’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine.”