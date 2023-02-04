Colonels score two late runs to escape with win

The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they travel to Arlington, Texas for a midweek game against UT-Arlington.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nicholls scored solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a tie game to defeat Lamar University, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium to take the series.

Nicholls scored its four runs on 11 hits with an error, while the Cardinals (17-10/3-3 Southland) scored two runs on six hits with an error. Both teams had two-run innings in the second, but Nicholls managed to score one in both the sixth and seventh.

The Colonels had opportunities to strike for more runs in those later innings loading the bases in both and had runners at second and third in the eighth, but the Cardinals’ bullpen was able to limit the damage.

Junior Brooks Caple took the mound for Big Red Sunday and went 5.0 strong innings surrendering just two runs – one earned – on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. He was replaced in the sixth inning with the game tied and did not figure into the decision.

Nicholls started Jacob Mayers (4-1) who pitched 5.1 to get the victory. He allowed two runs – one earned – on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts and exited the game in the sixth with a one run lead. Cade Evans pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Five different players recorded hits for LU led by a multi-hit effort from Ben MacNaughton (2-for-4).

Kirkland Banks added a 1-for-3 performance with an RBI and made a great play on a ball in the eighth inning fielding a sharply hit ball and then coming home with it to cut down a Colonel at the plate.

The Colonels broke the scoreless tie in their half of the second scoring two runs on three hits and took advantage of an LU error, but the Cards responded immediately. Senior Ryan Snell led off the inning with a single, followed by a walk to Easton Culp. With one out in the inning, Ethan Ruiz singled up the middle to load the bases.

Banks then followed by hitting a ball to deep short scoring a run. Parker Coddou fielded the ball and elected to try and cut down the runner at third but the throw sailed past the third baseman allowing another runner to score.

The score would remaining unchanged until the top of the sixth when Nicholls would load the bases. Nicholls managed to get a run in but LU turned to Landon Odom who escaped further harm to get out of the inning.

Leading 3-2 heading into the seventh, the Colonels faced a similar situation with the bases loaded and two out, and again the Cardinals’ pen would get out of the jam allowing just one run, but the Cardinals were unable to answer in their final three at bats falling by two.

The non-conference contest opens a nine-game road swing that will see LU face the Mavericks, Northwestern State, Rice, UIW and TCU before returning home.