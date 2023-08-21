Former Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney dies at age 23

At this point, details of his death are unclear. Chaney played three seasons at the University of Houston.

HOUSTON — Former University of Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney has died, KHOU 11 has learned.

Chaney was 23 years old.

Chaney, a forward, played two seasons for the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to UH, where he played three more seasons and was part of the Cougars' 2021 Final Four run. He played in 104 games for Houston, his last of which was during their most recent NCAA Tournament run.

Chaney was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the American Athletic Conference earlier this year. Back in March, his coach, Kelvin Sampson, talked about the role Chaney played on a team that spent time as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

"I’ve always said, 'Reggie, you’re my security blanket,'" Sampson said. "Some days when it’s hot, I may not need you, but if there’s a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s good to know I’ve got that blanket there."

About a week ago, an agency that represents basketball players reported that Chaney was heading to Greece to play his rookie season for Psychiko B.C.

Details of his death were not revealed.

After news of Chaney's death, condolences started coming in.

Two words that describe Reggie “Always Dependable”. No matter the situation yk Reg gonna give his 110%. Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don’t accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE ❤️👼🏽 — Justin Gorham (@JustinG4_) August 21, 2023

