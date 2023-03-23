Texas native 6-foot-7 center Sedona Prince transferring to TCU

The Liberty Hill native spent her freshman year at Texas, then transferred to Oregon. Now, as her Instagram caption says, "I'm coming home."

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — "Coming home."

On her Instagram account Saturday, Texas native (Liberty Hill) Sedona Prince announced she is transferring to TCU from Oregon. The 6-foot-7-inch center announced on Thursday she had rescinded her decision to enter the draft and would enter the transfer portal.

Prince was a top-10 recruit from Liberty Hill High School and committed to the University of Texas, but missed her freshman year due to a broken leg. She transferred to Oregon in 2020 and burst onto the national scene later that season after pointing out disparities between the men's and women's NCAA tournaments in a viral social media post.

And that wasn't the last time Prince has been outspoken against the NCAA.

The Dallas Morning News reported that "Prince and other LGBTQ activists expressed concern for the NCAA holding its Women's Final Four in Dallas and Men's Final Four in Houston given that Texas’ bans on abortion in most cases and on K-12 transgender athletes competing on teams that align with their gender identity."

Prince called on other athletes to continue to fight for initiatives they believe in.

“It’s not just sports. It’s so much more,” Prince said. “We can fight for things that we believe in. We can fight for things surrounding our sport.”

Oregon lost in the Sweet 16 to Louisville in 2021 and in the first round against Belmont in 2022. Prince scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss to Belmont. Prince and the Ducks participated in the WNIT in 2023 after missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

Prince joins a TCU team led by a coach she's familiar with: Mark Campbell. Campbell was hired by TCU in March after he spent seven seasons on Oregon's staff as an assistant and associate head coach.

Campbell replaced Raegan Pebley, who stepped down after nine seasons as TCU's coach with a 141-138 record. The Horned Frogs were 8-23 last season, including 1-17 in Big 12 play during the regular season.