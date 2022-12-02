Lamar Women's Basketball drops second straight home game to Seattle University, 65-56

A game of firsts doesn't have a happy ending for the Cardinals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Never able to find their rhythm, the Lamar University women’s team dropped its second straight home game for the first time this season falling to Seattle 65-56.

Akasha Davis and Angel Hastings were the lone double-digit scorers as Hastings tallied 15 and Davis added 13. Emma Imevbore would contribute eight points, seven rebounds, and five blocks. LU shot 38.8% from the field.

After a few scoreless minutes, the Cardinals got on the board first on a pair of Davis free throws. Imevbore came off the bench to score four points. But SU would seize control of the quarter going up 14-9. LU only made 30.0% from the field.

The Redhawks entered the second quarter as a 5-2 run increased their lead to 19-11. While the Cardinals would trim the deficit to 19-15, they were unable to stop a 13-4 bleeding by the Redhawks, who led 32-19 at the half.

An early three by McQueen appeared to give the Cardinals the spark they needed, but what it led to was another surge by SU. The Cardinals were able to cut the deficit to 34-24, but were witnesses to a Redhawks’ 15-5 run that put them up 49-29. Hastings would convert a pair of free throws to end the third with SU up 49-31.

Behind a couple of three’s to open the fourth, LU brought themselves within 12, 51-39. The Cardinals would get the score within seven points, they just couldn’t get closer regardless of them outscoring SU 25-16. Despite eight shot attempts, SU made half of those shots as they put the finishing touches on the victory.