Lamar University celebrating 10 students set to star in award-winning series with premiere event

The Lamar University episode will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 23, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University is celebrating 10 students who will star in an award-winning series streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a premiere event.

Stephanie Barron, Jay Fields, Antonio Lopez Maldonado, Allaina Melancon, Alexis Miller, Zaid Mohammed, Jacob Murphy, Hannah Norwood, Landon Richard and Emily Smith will star in the next episode of “The College Tour." Each student leads a segment focusing on their own student experiences and love for Lamar University.

Each segment combines to make a full 30-minute episode.

"The episode showcases everything from campus involvement and student life to academics and research," university officials said in a release. "The 30-minute episode will highlight everything that makes Lamar University the best choice for current and prospective Cardinals through the eyes of the student cast."

The students spent weeks preparing during the fall semester. They memorized scripts, collected a wardrobe and filmed their segments.

The Lamar University episode will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 23, 2023.

Alex Boylan, long-time host of “The College Tour”, Emmy-nominated producer and winner of CBS’s “The Amazing Race,” hosts the episode.

A celebration premier event for the cast, their family and friends and Lamar University administrators will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Price Auditorium. Cast will arrive at 5:30 p.m. with a red-carpet welcome.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device