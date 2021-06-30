Lamar State College Port Arthur offering buy one, get one summer, fall classes

LSCPA is using COVID-19 relief funds to help students pay for their classes at a discounted price.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur is using COVID-19 relief funds to help students pay for their classes at a discounted price.

This summer when a student buys a class, they also got one free.

LSCPA recently received funding from the federal CARES grant.

“We just wanted to offer whatever assistance that we can to make it easy and affordable for students and the community to come back to school, to achieve their goals,” Tessie Bradford, dean of students, said.

All new and returning students are eligible for these courses including dual-credit students.

Anyone is eligible for the three, free credit hours, and the mid-July and fall semesters are the next available terms, Bradford said.

“No matter what program a student is in and no matter what they are taking, everyone is eligible” she said. “There are no exceptions and no gimmicks. All a student has to do is enroll.”

Students and staff on campus highly encourage others to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one class deal.

“Take advantage of it while you can,” Jessica Mansfield, Lamar University student, said. “I only had to pay for two of my classes, and I got one of them free. It really helped out. I got some money back after we paid."

This new deal is monetary relief for students who could not work due to COVID-19 job cuts, and for students who have had a hard time balancing work and school.

“I did not get to use my financial aid that I normally depend on,” Alexandra Deleon, Lamar University student, said. “I had to pay for myself. Now that they have cut down the prices, it will not be as hard as I thought it was going to be"

It is a good incentive for anyone for students trying to finish programs or start new careers, Bradford said.

In order to get as much assistance with the buy one, get one classes, students are encouraged to submit their free application for student aid.

The grant will continue in the fall, where the university will up the offer to buy two classes, get two free.