Lamar Athletics celebrates its 2021 Hall of Honor inductees

Covid-19 pushed the ceremony to the fall 2022 semester because the 2020 class was pushed to the fall 2021 semester.

BEAUMONT, Texas — That L-U Cardinal pride was on full display as the Athletic Department recognized its 2021 Hall of Honor inductee class.

Today five people were welcomed into the Cardinals Hall of Honor, 4 former student athletes and one coach.

Jesse Dickson was a member of the original signing class that brought football back to Lamar.

"It's a representation of the people that have given to me and that have done for me all through my college years, well shoot, all through my middle school and high school years," said Lamar Football alumnus Jesse Dickson.

Kade Harrington rewrote Lamar's record books and brought the national spotlight to the cards.

"It was definitely a surprise call I got from the media team here, the A.D. here. It's truly an honor people all the way dating back to the 70's and me who is the most recent graduate in 2016. It's truly an honor," said Lamar Football alumnus Kade Harrington.

Kurt Phoenix was Lamar's two-way threat on the gridiron and as a track star.

"To look back 43 years later and receive this honor into the Hall of Honor, it's something I never expected or imagined," said inductee Kurt Pheonix.

Also the only female in the 2021 class, trailblazer Sandra Thomas, the first African-American female basketball player in school history.

"When somebody accomplishes what I consider greatness in something that they love to do, that's really honorable." said Lamar Women's Basketball alumnus Sandra Thomas.