David Schiele is scheduled to graduate from Georgia State in December and is hoping to land his first job as a sports broadcaster.
It seems unlikely he'll have to wait long.
Rather than contacting prospective employers directly, Schiele opted to take his job search public, posting his highlight reel to Twitter on Sunday evening. It's hard to imagine Schiele could have anticipated the reaction he's received, with his post garnering more than 49,000 retweets and 62,000 likes in less than two days.
Perhaps unsurpisingly given its massive reach, Schiele's post found its way to many in the industry, with several broadcasters responding to the graduate-to-be to share their words of wisdom.
No update on Schiele's job search just yet. But suffice to say, his prospects look promising.