LUBBOCK, Texas – Lamar University struggled to find its rhythm offensively falling to Texas Tech, 77-0, Saturday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Cardinals recorded 182 yards of total offense including 102 rushing. Texas Tech racked up 683 yards, including 419 through the air.

Senior Darrel Colbert, Jr., got the start and finished the day completing 9-of-26 passes for 72 yards. He also carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards. Senior Davon Jernigan and Rodney Randle, Sr. led the Cardinals’ defensive effort with eight tackles.

“They’re a good football team,” said LU head coach Mike Schultz. “They had a game plan coming in and executed that game plan. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy.

“I think our guys kept playing hard and they never quit. We just kept our defense on the field too long and couldn’t keep our offense on the field,” added Schultz.

After being quickly forced off the field on their first possession, Texas Tech took the game’s first lead with an eight-play, 51-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard pass from Alan Bowman to Ja’Deion High in the back corner of the end zone with 10:22 remaining in the first.

The Red Raiders added to their lead following a big play from their special teams. After taking a sack deep in their own territory, LU was forced to punt the ball away. Junior Tyler Slaydon booted a 42-yard punt but Tech’s De’Quan Bowman returned it 49 yards down to the Cardinals’ six-yard line. Texas Tech was able to punch it in on the very next play to take a 14-0 lead with 4:42 remaining in the first.

Tech made it a three-touchdown lead when Bowman guided the offense on a 12-play, 80-yard drive consuming four minutes off the clock. The drive ended with an eight-yard run from Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson with 12:07 remaining in the opening half. Tech tacked on three more touchdowns before the close of the first half, including one with 17 seconds remaining before intermission, to take a 42-0 lead into the locker room.

Despite the halftime score, the Red Raiders only held the ball 2:40 longer than LU. Tech went into the locker room with 373 yards of total offense, including 282 through the air. The Red and White was held to 71 yards in the opening 30 minutes.

The Cardinals were knocking on the door in the third quarter following a Garrison Mitchell interception at the Tech 36-yard line, but Tech’s defense stiffened as LU turned the ball over on downs four plays later. Tech closed out the game with five more scores in the second half, two of which were set up by LU turnovers.

The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday when they return home to open Southland Conference play against Northwestern State. The game against the Demons will kick off at 6 p.m. from Provost Umphrey Stadium.

