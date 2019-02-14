From Lamar Athletics

The Lamar University women's basketball team raced out to a 39-18 first quarter lead and never trailed in its Southland Conference victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday evening. The Cardinals defeated the Lady Demons, 94-70.



With the win, Lamar improves to 18-5 on the season and 11-1 in SLC play, while Northwestern State falls to 8-15 overall and 3-9 in SLC action.



"It was a nice bounce back win for us tonight after losing our last game at SFA," stated head coach Robin Harmony. "Our kids came out and shot the lights out in the game. It is always tough to win on the road in the Southland Conference."



Moe Kinard led the trio of Cardinals in double-figures with 31 points. Chastadie Barrs followed with 24 points and Miya Crump rounded out the double-figure scorers with 18 points. Making her first start of her career, Umaja Collins scored a career-high seven points and collected a career-high 17 rebounds.



In the contest, Barrs recorded 10 steals which moved her into second place in the NCAA for career steals. She is also four assists away from setting the Lamar school record for assists in a career.



Kinard leaves the game with 202 career three-pointers in her Lamar career, and is three three-pointers away from setting the LU school record.



The Cards offense came out quick as they scored the first eight points in the first minute of the game as Kinard hit two threes and Barrs had a layup. Later in the quarter, Crump hit a three extending the Cards lead to 16-4 with 7:26 left to go in the quarter. Two minutes later, Umaja Collins came out and had an old fashion three-point play growing the lead to 21-6. Lamar extended the lead to 28-10 later in the quarter when Ashlan Miles hit a layup. Lamar's shooting stayed hot as they shot 68 percent in the quarter and led 39-18 after 10 minutes of play.



Opening the second quarter, Jadyn Pimentel hit a jumper putting the Cards lead to 21 points, 41-20. The Cards continued to grow its lead as the Lady Demons had no answer for the Cardinals. After a steal by Barrs she went for a layup growing the lead to 45-21, with 6:45 to go before before halftime. The Cards lead was extended to 54-25, after Miles hit a three pointer. The Cards hit nine threes in the first half and led 57-33 at halftime. In the first half, LU forced the Lady Demons into 18 turnovers.



The Cards offense came out of halftime cold as they shot 16.7 percent in the third quarter of the contest. The Lady Demons came out and started cutting into the Cardinals lead in the quarter. Midway through the quarter, LU held a 20-point lead, but the Lady Demons continued to battle against the Cards. Sami Thomas hit a three-pointer ending the quarter and trimming the Cards lead down to 12, 67-55.



Lamar slowly started growing its lead back to 20 in the fourth quarter and after a pair of free throws by Crump, LU led by 16 points. Two minutes after Crump hit her free throws, Barrs scored five straight points for Lamar and led by 21 points, 79-58. Northwestern State did not get any closer than 16 points the rest of the way and Lamar came away with a 24-point, 94-70 victory over the Lady Demons.



The Cards return to action on Saturday Feb. 16 when they host Sam Houston State in Southland Conference action. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. from the Montagne Center. LU will put its 38 straight home wins on the line against the Bearkats.