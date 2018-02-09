"It's always good to get a win," said LU head coach Mike Schultz . "We were also able to get a lot of young guys in the game and see how they handle actual game scenarios. We were able to get out to a quick start which allowed us to do some things later in the game."

Big Red's attack ended the night with 602 yards of total offense, including 409 on the ground. While the LU offense was busy moving the ball at will, the defense made sure the Knights' offense was unable to stay on the field. KCU could only muster 211 yards of offense and just 52 rushing.

The LU signal callers finished the game completing 14-of-17 passes (.824) passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. They also rushed for 246 yards and four scores. Senior Darrel Colbert, Jr. was 12-of-15 (.800) for 179 yards and three TDs, while carrying the ball seven times for 61 yards and a score. Transfer Jordan Hoy – one of four quarterbacks to play Saturday – completed his only pass attempt but carried the ball five times for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Adam Morse had five carries for 67 yards and a score.

The defense was able to spread the wealth as juniors Darien Wilson and Kevin O'Neill led the effort with five stops. They were two of 11 players with at least three stops on the night from a defense that produced 11 tackles for losses and three sacks. The defense also picked off three passes and recovered a fumble.

Big Red got the scoring started less than five minutes into the first quarter when Colbert moved the Cardinals 53 yards in just three plays for the touchdown. The drive was capped by an 11-yard pass from Colbert to junior Case Robinson .

After a forcing a three-and-out, the LU offense was back on the march. Colbert directed an eight-play, 47-yard drive that ended with the senior calling his own number. Colbert carried the ball in from six yards out. Sophomore Kirkland Banks caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Colbert less than four-minutes later to give the Red and White a commanding 21-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.

LU kept up the pressure in the second quarter scoring four more touchdowns. Juniors Isaiah Howard , A.J. Walker and Derrion Randle and sophomore Adam Morse each recorded their first touchdowns of the season. All seven first half scores were recorded by a different player.

The Cardinals ended the half with 406 yards of total offense, including 227 rushing. Big Red's defense was just as impressive holding the Knights to a total of 53 yards. KCU could manage just 11 passing yards in the game's opening 30 minutes.

"I think we are a more mature team compared to this time last year," said Schultz. "These guys really approached this week with a business as usual attitude. We made some mistakes tonight, but we will get to work on correcting those as we prepare for Texas Tech."

The Cardinals opened the second half with a new quarterback – transfer Jordan Hoy – and focused on the ground game. Hoy took the Cards down the field on a 10-play drive – with only one pass play – to take a 56-0 advantage. Hoy capped off the drive with a 10-yard run for the score.

Kentucky Christian never seriously threatened LU in the second half as the Red and White scored the game's first 70 points before the Knights cracked the scoreboard. KCU closed out the scoring with a 49-yard pass from Jug Smith to Dametric McGrue with just over five minutes remaining.

The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 8, when they travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. The game against the Red Raiders will kick off at 3 p.m. from Jones AT&T Stadium. It can be heard live on KLVI AM 560 and seen on Fox Sports.

