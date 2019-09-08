MOBILE, Ala. — Mid-County's run at the Babe Ruth World Series came to a close in Alabama Thursday night as Cape Cod, Massachusetts eliminated to the local stars, 6-3.

Mid-County got on the board in the first inning when Nederland's Landon Hiltz took off to steal third and the catcher's throw went wide, ending up in left field.

A nightmare second inning would give all the momentum to the New England champs, as Cape Cod scored six runs on just three hits. MC committed three errors, while also allowing three walks and hitting a batter.

Team Cape Cod advances to the championship round where they'll face the host Alabama Rawdogs.