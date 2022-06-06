WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention extended through July, reports say

Griner's detention was extended for a third time, through at least July 2, according to Russian state news.

MOSCOW, Russia — WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, according to Russian state news.

It's the latest extension to the Houston native who's been detained since February after being arrested in Moscow on drug charges.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

Back in May, U.S. officials considered Griner wrongfully detained in Russia in an effort to secure her release to the states more aggressively.

In March, a Russian court said Griner would be staying until mid-May. Then Griner's detention was extended again until June 18.

State Department officials met Monday with members of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's months-long detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.

“There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe, they’re working relentlessly," Mercury star Diana Taurasi said after the meeting in a release from the Mercury. "We’re here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that’s going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible, it’s number one on our list.