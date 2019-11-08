BEAUMONT, Texas — After back-to-back injury plagued seasons, the Bridge City Cardinals are looking to reverse the curse with a number of veteran players returning to the lineup.

Head Coach Allen DeShazo says for his younger players to already know the speed before they get to Friday nights as Sophomores is huge. They understand the speed of the opponents and what changes between sub-varsity and varsity.

409 Sports Preview: Bridge City Cardinals

State Championships: 1

District: 11-4A-DI

Head Coach: Allen DeShazo (2-8)

Last Year: 2-8

Playoffs: Missed

Playoff Streak: 0 (Last appearance 2016)

Returning Starters: 5 offense / 8 defense

Key Returners: FB Andy Lara, RB Rylan Ply, QB Ethan Oceguera, LB Jackson Tims