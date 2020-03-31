BEAUMONT, Texas — Imagine being the number one team in the state, you were named 4A Texas high school baseball first half team of the year, then it all came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everything was clicking pretty good for us," Bridge City head coach Chad Landry said. "We were scoring a lot of runs and the defense was great."

Though the UIL suspended all games and contests until May 4, Landry was happy with their decision.

"A lot of respect to the UIL for the way they handled it," Landry said. "They gave us one date and switched it back again.If we are fortunate enough to get back out there, we can still have our district play and go into the playoffs."

If play were to resume, there's no telling what a season could look like. For now, coaches can only speculate until they hear otherwise.

"I really think it ends up being a district tournament with a double elimination format," Landry said. "I believe you would play two rounds per week, similar to how basketball handles it."

With 15 wins under his belt thus far, Landry would love nothing more than to see his Cardinals get one more shot at this season.

"Imagine that feeling and what it's going to be like," Landry said. "Never take it for granted. Those guys really deserve it and I hope they get another shot."