BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A showdown featuring two of the top teams in District 22-4A didn't disappoint.

The game got postponed Friday due to weather and resumed in the fourth inning with Bridge City leading 2-1.

Hardin-Jefferson quickly took the lead, scoring two runs in the fourth.

The Cardinals answered back with two runs in the bottom half to retake the lead.

In the top of the fifth, Landon Mcleod singled to right, scoring Bryce Jewell to cut the game to 5-4 in favor of Bridge City.

Bridge City would add on though as Tanner Wilson blasted an RBI single up the middle to extend the lead to two.

The big moment in the game would come in the bottom of the sixth with the score 6-4.

A base hit to left set up a play at the plate and the umpire called the runner safe in what was a close play that gave the Cardinals a three-run lead.

The Hawks made it interesting in the last inning as Collin Pomirko kept the game alive by beating out a throw at first which would've ended the game.

That play also scored a run, which cut the lead to one.

However, Hardin-Jefferson would ground into a force out later in the inning to prevent the comeback.

Bridge City remains perfect in district play with a record of 3-0 and improve to 11-4-2 on the year.

The Cardinals travel to LCM on Tuesday and play at 7 p.m.

For the Hawks, they fall to 6-8 on the season and 2-1 in district play, they travel to West-Orange Stark on Tuesday and play at 6:30 p.m.