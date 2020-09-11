Bridge City falls to Huffman-Hargrave in Regional Quarterfinals

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Bridge City Lady Cardinals fell to the Huffman-Hargrave Lady Falcons with a three-set loss (25-11, 25-19, 25-15) in the Class 4A Region III Regional Quarterfinals at Lumberton high school on Friday night.

The Lady Cardinals finish the season at 15-4 and the 22-4A district champions.

Bridge City should be able to make another district championship and postseason run next season, with only one senior graduating (Waverlee Cooper) and the majority of their squad (Harlee Tupper, Taryn Doiron, Daelyn Perry, Demi Carter, Caryss Carpenter, Lauren Richter, and Demi Carter) returning.