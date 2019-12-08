BEAUMONT, Texas — With eight returning starters on each side of the ball, the Orangefield Bobcats are poised to make a playoff run, after fizzling out in the second half of the 2018 season.

Head Coach Josh Smalley says his team will be a lot more mentally and physically tougher after last year's woes.

409 Sports Preview: Orangefield Bobcats

State Championships: 0

District: 12-3A-DI

Head Coach: Josh Smalley (36-38)

Last Year: 5-5

Playoffs: Missed

Playoff Streak: 0 (Last appearance 2017)

Returning Starters: 8 offense / 8 defense

Key Returners: QB Gunner Jones, RB Kadeon Evans, RB Chase Broussard, DL Colby Gonzales