BISD freshmen qualify for Texas High School Gymnastics State Championship meet



“I am extremely proud that Tre’Vion and Michala have both made it to State as freshmen," BISD gymnastics coach Anthony Moore said. "I’ve seen them put in a lot of work and be motivated and dedicated to getting to where they are now.”



Michala Berry is a West Brook Bruin and her love for gymnastics started at a young age so after putting years in the gym she said says she’s ready to compete with the best.



“I just hope to do my absolute best and support Beaumont and strive as to even higher things like I’ve got many more years to compete so I’m ready to go into bigger and better things," Berry said. "I just want my hard work to pay off. That’s what’s really been pushing me.”



Tre’Vion Humphrey on the other hand, he only began his gymnastics career this year and Coach Anthony Moore says he’s showing a lot of promise.



“I didn’t expect for me to go to State cause I’m just a freshman but I feel like that I have worked hard enough to be in this position right now that I’m in," Humphrey said. "Now that I’m going to state I’m gonna work harder and even harder.”



In one week the Bruin and the Timberwolf will come together in hopes of bringing another championship back to Beaumont.