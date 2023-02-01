Damar Hamlin is in critical condition, Bills vs. Bengals postponed

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field with an apparent serious injury after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field with an apparent serious injury after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.

Hamlin made the tackle, stood up, and within seconds collapsed straight onto his back. After being down on the field for an extended period of time, ESPN reported that Hamlin was given CPR for around 10 minutes. He was moved onto a stretcher and left the field in an ambulance.

He is now in critical condition and the game has been postponed for now and no new date has been announced.

The NFL sent this statement out:

Former Bills players and state leaders sent out their thoughts and prayers for Hamil following the incident:

Never before have I ever witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family. 🙏#billsmafia @BuffaloBills — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin https://t.co/Q4uSy4Jg6k — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) January 3, 2023

Nothing matters more than Damar Hamlin's life. I don't how the game can be continued. Even if they attempted to play there is no way his teammates could even think of anything other than him. Just terrible. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 3, 2023