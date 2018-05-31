Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien had a little fun with J.J. Watt’s new doctorate degree.
O’Brien was asked if he’ll call Watt “doctor” now that the All-Pro defensive end has a doctorate degree from the Baylor College of Medicine. Watt earned the degree for his humanitarian efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The coach, who doesn’t always show a lot of joy while on the clock, might have already taken Watt’s prescription for him to heart:
That is about as “chilled out” as you’ll ever catch O’Brien in any official capacity. Good work, Dr. Watt…
