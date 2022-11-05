x
Beaumont, Port Arthur Academy stores reopening Saturday night to sell gear after Astros' World Series win

Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)

BEAUMONT, Texas — Academy stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur will reopen Saturday night to sell gear following the Houston Astros' World Series win.   

The Academy in Beaumont is located at 7130 Eastex Freeway. The store in Port Arthur is located at 8453 Memorial Boulevard. 

Related : Houston Astros beat Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to clinch World Series title

Both stores originally closed at 10 p.m., but will reopen to begin selling World Series Champs gear to excited Astros fans.  

Stores will remain open until the last customer is served. 

From an Academy release: 

If the Astros win the World Series, both Academy stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur will immediately reopen and begin selling World Series Champs gear to excited Astros fans.

Media are invited to capture the excitement at either store and talk to fans and/or store management throughout the night.

