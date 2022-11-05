Beaumont, Port Arthur Academy stores reopening Saturday night to sell gear after Astros' World Series win

Stores will remain open until the last customer is served.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Academy stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur will reopen Saturday night to sell gear following the Houston Astros' World Series win.

The Academy in Beaumont is located at 7130 Eastex Freeway. The store in Port Arthur is located at 8453 Memorial Boulevard.

Both stores originally closed at 10 p.m., but will reopen to begin selling World Series Champs gear to excited Astros fans.

Stores will remain open until the last customer is served.