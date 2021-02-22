Beaumont native Mark Williams elected to USBC Hall of Fame

Due to COVID-19, the Hall of Fame class of 2020 and 2021 will be honored in person during the 2022 USBC convention

BEAUMONT, Texas — For more than four decades, Beaumont native Mark Williams bowling achievements is nearly as long as his professional career. Setting the bar rather high back in the 1980's winning the prestigious Tournament of Champions twice and Touring Players Championship in 1986.

His success also includes seven PBA Tour titles, three PBA50 Tour championships, a PBA60 tour title, Texas Bowling Hall of Fame, PBA Hall of Fame and now the latest to his resume, the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame, class of 2021.

"It's really a big honor," Williams said. "Being inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame back in 1999 was the biggest honor a professional can have. The USBC is an organization with two or three million members and it's really a big deal to be in their Hall of Fame."

In addition to Williams, the 2021 class will also include the co-founders of Storm Products, Bill and Barbara Chrisman, who Williams has been friends and affiliated with for more than a decade.

"Barb Chrisman called me about a month ago and she saw I was on the ballot and she said, oh we're going into the Hall of Fame together," Williams said. "At the time I was just on the ballot then I called her and said I'm not on the ballot anymore and I'm actually going into the Hall of Fame with you guys and it's going to be a great night."

Traditionally, the USBC Hall of Fame induction ceremony is part of the annual USBC convention. With the 2021 convention set to be held virtually, it was decided that the 2020 and 2021 USBC Hall of Fame inductees would be honored in person during the 2022 convention.