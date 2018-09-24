SAO PAULO, BRAZIL — Beaumont mixed martial arts fighter Ryan Spann earned a victory Saturday night in Brazil.

Spann, a former student at Ozen High School with a record of 15 wins and 5 losses, beat Luis Henrique in the fight aired on Fox Sports 2 during UFC Fight Night 137 from Sao Paulo.

Spann signed a UFC contract in June 2018 after knocking out fighter Emeliano Sordi in twenty-six seconds.

He earned his past four wins in the opening round but this light heavyweight fight went to a judge's decision according to MMAJunkie.com.

Spann earned the win based on the judge's cards with scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 MMAJunkie.com reported.

“It was a tough fight, that’s what we expected from the beginning,” Spann said after the win according to MMAJunkie.com.

“We knew he was coming with everything, and we were prepared for it. He fought Francis Ngannou, lasted a few rounds, then dropped to the light heavyweight division. We knew it would be difficult, especially fighting a Brazilian in Brazil, with all the fans cheering against me. Now I just want to get better and fight again," he said.

